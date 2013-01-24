Home
LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

274E5QHAB/56
    -{discount-value}

    This attractive Philips display with ultra-narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant colour images. Mobile HD link allows you to mirror your Smartphone. See all benefits

    This attractive Philips display with ultra-narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant colour images. Mobile HD link allows you to mirror your Smartphone. See all benefits

    This attractive Philips display with ultra-narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant colour images. Mobile HD link allows you to mirror your Smartphone. See all benefits

    This attractive Philips display with ultra-narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant colour images. Mobile HD link allows you to mirror your Smartphone. See all benefits

      Vibrant images with AH-IPS display

      with Ultra-Narrow Bezel, MHL

      • Ultra-Narrow Bezel
      • 27" (68.6 cm)
      • MHL
      MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on a big screen

      MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on a big screen

      Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL-capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only can you enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power halfway.

      AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

      AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

      AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

      TrueVision ensures lab quality images

      TrueVision ensures lab quality images

      TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses an advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display, which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures that TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent colour and picture quality.

      Minimalistic looks with Ultra-Narrow Bezel

      Utilising the latest technology panels, the new Philips displays are designed with a minimalistic approach by limiting the outer bezel thickness to about 2.5 mm. Combined with an in-panel black matrix strip of around 9 mm, the overall bezel dimensions are reduced significantly, minimising distractions and maximising viewing size. Especially suited to multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphics design and professional applications, the Ultra-narrow bezel display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

      SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

      SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press of a single button.

      Superb 12 watts stereo sound

      A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        AH-IPS LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        27 inch/68.6 cm
        Effective viewing area
        597.89 (H) x 336.31 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        SmartResponse (typical)
        5 ms (Grey to Grey)
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.311 x 0.311 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage Lite
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30–83 kHz (H)/56–75 Hz (V)
        MHL
        1080p@30Hz
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        • MHL-HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        • VGA (Analogue)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        6W x 2
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Volume
        • Input
        • SmartImage Lite
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7
        • Windows 8

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        25.6 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        622 x 470 x 237  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        622 x 375 x 46  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        667 x 546 x 106  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        5.10  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        4.88  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        7.14  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20–80%  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 6.0
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • cETLus
        • FCC Class B
        • GOST
        • SASO
        • SEMKO
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • WEEE

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black Cherry/Black
        Finish
        Glossy

          • Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
          • Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

