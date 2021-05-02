Crystal-clear vision to get more done
This Philips monitor with a secure pop-up webcam with Windows Hello offers personalised and greater security. Loaded with features to improve productivity and sustainability. Eye comfort features with TUV certified to reduce eye fatigue. See all benefits
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when the user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.
LightSensor uses a smart sensor to adjust the picture brightness depending on the light conditions in the room for the perfect picture with minimal power usage.
These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 or 2560 x 1080 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count, enabled by high-bandwidth sources like Displayport, HDMI and Dual link DVI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, a user of 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystal Clear images.
IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
Philips' innovative and secure webcam pops up when you need it and securely tucks back into the monitor when you are not using it. The webcam is also equipped with advanced sensors for Windows Hello™ facial recognition, which conveniently logs you into your Windows devices in less than 2 seconds, 3 times faster than a password.
Philips displays meet TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort standard to prevent eye strain caused by prolonged computer use. With TUV Eye Comfort certification, Philips displays ensure flicker-free, low-blue mode, no disturbing reflections, a wide viewing angle, less reduction of image quality from different angles and ergonomic stand designs for an ideal viewing experience. Keep your eyes healthy and boost work productivity.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.
Designed for sustainability and reduced operating costs, this monitor meets environmental standards. Such as: ENERGY STAR, EPEAT, TCO Certified. For more information on certification, please visit: ENERGY STAR: https://www.energystar.gov/ EPEAT: https://www.epeat.net/ TCO Certified: https://tcocertified.com/
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Stand
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Operating conditions
Sustainability
Compliance and standards
Cabinet
