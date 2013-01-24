Home
      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      SmartContrast for deep black level details

      SmartContrast for deep black level details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

      EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

      The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.

      MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on a big screen

      MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on a big screen

      Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL-capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only can you enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power halfway.

      SmartImage Lite for easy optimised image settings

      SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press of a single button.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        27 inch/68.6 cm
        Effective viewing area
        597.9 (H) x 336.3 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5 ms (Grey to Grey)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.311 x 0.311 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage Lite
        Colour gamut (typical)
        NTSC 104.4% (CIE1976)*
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30–83 kHz (H)/56–76 Hz (V)
        MHL
        1080P @ 30 Hz
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analogue)
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        • MHL-HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        HDMI audio out

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Volume (HDMI Audio out)
        • Input
        • SmartImage Lite
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        17.03 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        616 x 468 x 179  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        616 x 370 x 52  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        676 x 544 x 113  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        4.33  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        4.08  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        6.81  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        50,000 (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • CU-EAC
        • TCO Certified
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • VCCI
        • RCM
        • WEEE
        • CECP
        • MEPS

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black
        Finish
        Glossy

          • This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work
          • Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
          • Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
          • For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org
          • HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC 85% (CIE1931), sRGB: 122.9%
          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

