    Get in the moment

    The new curved Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ technology, 165 Hz fast refresh rate, and 1 ms response time give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching films.

    Full HD Curved LCD monitor

    Get in the moment

    The new curved Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ technology, 165 Hz fast refresh rate, and 1 ms response time give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching films.

      Get in the moment

      • Momentum
      • 27" (68.6 cm)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      Curved display design for a more immersive experience

      Curved display design for a more immersive experience

      Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curved design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the centre of your desk.

      VA display gives awesome images with a wide viewing angle

      VA display gives awesome images with a wide viewing angle

      The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 176/176 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation and low latency.

      165 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      165 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 165 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 165 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

      SmartImage game mode optimised for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimised for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts the display with the fastest response time and high colour, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real-time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode that enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customised settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      1 ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp images and smooth gameplay

      1 ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp images and smooth gameplay

      MPRT (motion picture response time) is a more intuitive way to describe response time, which directly refers to the duration between seeing blurry noise and clean, crisp images. The Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. The best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      Height-adjustable for better ergonomic comfort

      Height-adjustable for better ergonomic comfort

      The height-adjustable Ergo Base is a 'people-friendly' Philips monitor base that not only tilts, but is also height adjustable, so that each user can adjust the monitor to their personal preference for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Premium
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        27 inch/68.6 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 40%
        Effective viewing area
        596.74 (H) x 335.66 (V) - at a 1800R curvature*
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 165 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        1 ms (MPRT)
        Pixel Density
        82 PPI
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        SmartContrast
        80,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.311 x 0.311 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Colour gamut (typical)
        NTSC 102.1%*, sRGB 130.2%*
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        104 - 186 kHz (H) / 30 - 165 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analogue)
        • DisplayPort 1.2
        • HDMI 2.0 x 2
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Menu/OK
        • Input/Up
        • SmartImage Game/Return
        • SmartSize/Down
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        130  mm
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        33.8 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        < 0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        < 0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (max height)
        612 x 416 x 286  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        612 x 369 x 52  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        694 x 520 x 358  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        6.25  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        4.51  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        9.69  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        • WEEE
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • CCC
        • CECP
        • CEL

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black
        Finish
        Glossy

          • Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
          • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

