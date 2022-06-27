Collaboration simplified
This Philips monitor is designed for the remote work environment. The integrated 5 MP webcam delivers sharp images, and the noise-cancelling mic helps people hear you loud and clear. The Windows Hello Webcam allows for quick access and strong security. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super speed, while powering up and recharging your compatible device at the same time.
IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 or 2560 x 1080 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count, enabled by high-bandwidth sources like Displayport, HDMI and Dual link DVI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, a user of 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystal Clear images.
A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.
Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.
The Compact Ergo Base is a people-friendly Philips monitor base that tilts, pivot and height-adjusts so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.
The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.
Cable management is an intimate design that maintains a tidy workspace by organising the cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.
This Philips monitor comes with a built-in 5 MP webcam, a noise-cancelling microphone, and speakers, making it perfect for working from home and collaborating remotely. The webcam is certified for Windows Hello and is equipped with advanced sensors for Windows Hello™ facial recognition, which conveniently logs you into your Windows devices in less than 2 seconds. The physical camera switch offers extra privacy when not in use. The noise-cancelling microphone and dual 5 watt integrated speakers deliver clear communications.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
USB
Convenience
Stand
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Operating conditions
Sustainability
Compliance and standards
Cabinet
