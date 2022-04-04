Get in the moment
This Philips curved momentum monitor combines a 240 Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium. Gaming features for lifelike visuals, delivering tear-free and low-latency gameplay with wide viewing angles. Best for the most intense games. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curved design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the centre of your desk.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation and low latency.
While playing the most intense, engaging, action-oriented games, ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, 240 Hz gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. With Philips 240 Hz Momentum display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feel more alive in game.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improving play on twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important for playing fast-paced, competitive games.
The new Philips gaming display has quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts the display with the fastest response time and high colour, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real-time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode that enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customised settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
The Philips Momentum display with 0.5 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. The best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Stand
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Operating conditions
Sustainability
Compliance and standards
Cabinet
