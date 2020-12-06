Search terms

Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

325E1CW/89

325E1CW/89
Overall Rating / 5
    Simply immersive

    The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Crystal-clear QHD with Ultra Wide-Color and AMD FreeSync technology brings your images to life! See all benefits

    Simply immersive

    The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Crystal-clear QHD with Ultra Wide-Color and AMD FreeSync technology brings your images to life! See all benefits

    Simply immersive

    The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Crystal-clear QHD with Ultra Wide-Color and AMD FreeSync technology brings your images to life! See all benefits

      Simply immersive

      • E Line
      • 32 (31.5"/80 cm diag.)
      • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
      Curved display design for a more immersive experience

      Curved display design for a more immersive experience

      Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curved design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the centre of your desk.

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

      Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

      These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 or 2560 x 1080 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count, enabled by high-bandwidth sources like Displayport, HDMI and Dual link DVI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, a user of 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystal Clear images.

      Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

      Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth, quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      SmartImage game mode optimised for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimised for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts the display with the fastest response time and high colour, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real-time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode that enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customised settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for a neat workspace

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for a neat workspace

      For a cleaner workspace, this monitor features an elegant solution for cable management. No need to bundle cables with extra ties. An elongated slot provides hidden storage for cables. It conceals cables and looks great in most environments, especially for a small space or a desk facing a wall or a window. This design cleans up messy cables for a more organised desk.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Yes
        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        31.5 inch/80 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        697.3 (H) x 392.3 (V) mm - at a 1500R curvature*
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        2560 x 1440 @ 75 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        93 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Grey to Grey)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Pixel pitch
        0.272 x 0.272 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Colour gamut (typical)
        NTSC 102%*, sRGB 123%*
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        70-115 kHz (H) / 48-75 Hz (V)
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analogue)
        • HDMI 1.4
        • DisplayPort 1.2
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Brightness
        • Input
        • SmartImage Game
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        47.3 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        < 0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        < 0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • Internal
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        709 x 523 x 281  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        709 x 425 x 88  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        800 x 625 x 236  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        7.34  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        6.52  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        10.25  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CCC
        • CECP
        • CEL
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • cETLus

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        White
        Finish
        Textured

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

