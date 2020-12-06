Simply immersive
The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Crystal-clear QHD with Ultra Wide-Color and AMD FreeSync technology brings your images to life! See all benefits
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curved design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the centre of your desk.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 or 2560 x 1080 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count, enabled by high-bandwidth sources like Displayport, HDMI and Dual link DVI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, a user of 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystal Clear images.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth, quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
The new Philips gaming display has quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts the display with the fastest response time and high colour, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real-time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode that enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customised settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
For a cleaner workspace, this monitor features an elegant solution for cable management. No need to bundle cables with extra ties. An elongated slot provides hidden storage for cables. It conceals cables and looks great in most environments, especially for a small space or a desk facing a wall or a window. This design cleans up messy cables for a more organised desk.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.
