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2 year warranty

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

325E8SW QHD LCD monitor

325E8SW/89

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Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like USB-C, Displayport, HDMI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

1.07 billion colors for stunning color and finest gradations

1.07 billion colors for stunning color and finest gradations

This display delivers outstanding color depth with 1.07 billion colors, and the finest gradation, for re-creating smooth, precise, and vivid image. Enjoy accurate and true-to-life visuals whether gaming, watching videos, or working on color critical work with graphics applications.

Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

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