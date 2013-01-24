Home
      • P Line
      • 32 (viewable 31.5"/80 cm)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

      These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      1.074 billion colours for smooth colour gradations and detail

      1.074 billion colours for smooth colour gradations and detail

      The 10-bit display delivers rich colour depth with 1.074 billion colours and 12-bit internal processing for recreating smooth, natural colours without gradations and colour banding.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

      MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on a big screen

      MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on a big screen

      Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL-capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only can you enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power halfway.

      HDMI for quick digital connection

      HDMI for quick digital connection

      Enjoy crisp colourful images and audio with simple one-cable connection. A HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality smooth digital video (up to 4K/UHD resolution at 60 Hz) and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connect and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display, you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multitasking.

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

      SmartConnect with DisplayPort, HDMI and VGA connections

      These Philips displays come equipped with the most advanced multi connections like VGA, Display Port and universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high resolution uncompressed video and audio content. New DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0 connection now enables full 4K resolution at 60 Hz for smooth visuals. USB connections ensure that you can have super speed data transfers with global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!

      USB 3.0 enables fast data transfers and smart phone charging

      Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys a 5.0 Gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard, significantly reducing data transfer time and saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super-speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the global standard, allowing you to use large-capacity storage devices. Sync-N-Go technology ensures that you no longer have to wait for bandwidth to be freed up. Your investment in USB 2.0 devices is protected as it is backwards compatible.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        31.5 inch/80.1 cm
        Effective viewing area
        698.4 (H) x 392.85 (V)
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Grey to Grey)*
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        SmartContrast
        50,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.181 x 0.181 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colours
        Colour support 1.07 billion colours
        Colour gamut (typical)
        NTSC 95%
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 83 kHz (H) / 56 - 76 Hz (V)
        MHL
        1080P @ 60 Hz
        Brightness uniformity
        93 ~ 105%
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analogue)
        • DVI-Dual Link (digital, HDCP)
        • DisplayPort x 1
        • HDMI (2.0) — MHL x 1
        USB
        USB 3.0x4 (1 w/fast charging)*
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        3 W x 2
        MultiView
        • PIP/PBP mode
        • 2 x devices
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Multi-view
        • User
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        180  mm
        Pivot
        90 degree
        Swivel
        -170/+170  degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        28 W (typ.)
        On mode
        31.71 W (EnergyStar test method)
        Standby mode
        <0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        Zero watts with Zero switch
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (max height)
        742 x 657 x 270  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        742 x 438 x 63  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        970 x 526 x 224  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        9.23  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        6.27  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        13.39  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF (demonstrated)
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • EPEAT*
        • TCO Certified Edge
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Post-consumer recycled plastic
        65%
        Specific Substances
        • PVC/BFR free housing
        • Mercury free
        • Lead free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003
        • cETLus
        • EPA
        • PSB
        • CU-EAC
        • SEMKO
        • SASO
        • KUCAS
        • UKRAINIAN
        • PSE
        • WEEE
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • CB

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

          • This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work
          • Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
          • Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
          • For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org
          • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
          • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse

