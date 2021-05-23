Search terms

LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

328P6VUBREB/89
Overall Rating / 5
      Simplify your connections

      with USB-C docking monitor

      • P Line
      • 32 (31.5"/80 cm diag.)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      Built-in USB-C docking station

      Built-in USB-C docking station

      This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Keep it simple by connecting all your peripherals, like your keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook to this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data while powering up and recharging your notebook at the same time.

      Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

      Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

      This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super speed, while powering up and recharging your compatible device at the same time.

      High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colourful visuals

      High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colourful visuals

      High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating colour, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colours never before seen on a display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

      1.074 billion colours for smooth colour gradations and detail

      1.074 billion colours for smooth colour gradations and detail

      The 10-bit display delivers rich colour depth with 1.074 billion colours and 12-bit internal processing for recreating smooth, natural colours without gradations and colour banding.

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

      These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

      Built-in RJ-45 Ethernet gives data security

      Built-in RJ-45 Ethernet gives data security

      Power and re-charge compatible notebook from the monitor

      This monitor features a built-in USB-C connector that meets USB Power Delivery standard. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can now power up and/or re-charge your compatible* Notebook directly from the Monitor using a single USB-C cable.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connect and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display, you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multitasking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        31.5 inch/80 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        698.4 (H) x 392.85 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Pixel Density
        139.87 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Grey to Grey)*
        Brightness
        Free Format: number; UOM=nit
        600 cd/m² (peak)*  nit
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        SmartContrast
        80,000,000 :1
        Pixel pitch
        0.181 x 0.181 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colours
        Colour support 1.07 billion colours
        Colour gamut (min.)
        BT. 709 Coverage: 100%*; DCI-P3 Coverage: 98%*
        Colour gamut (typical)
        NTSC 116%*, sRGB 138%*, Adobe RGB 94%*
        HDR
        DisplayHDR 600 (DP/HDMI)
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 160 kHz (H) / 23 - 80 Hz (V)
        SmartUniformity
        95% ~ 103%
        Delta E
        < 2
        sRGB
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 2, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 65 W), USB 3.0 x 4 (downstream, 1 w/fast charging BC 1.2)*
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out
        RJ45
        Ethernet LAN up to 1G*

      • USB

        USB-C
        Reversible plug connector
        Super speed
        Data and Video transfer
        DP
        Built-in Display Port Alt mode
        Power delivery
        USB PD version 2.0
        USB-C max. power delivery
        Up to 65 watts (5V/3A; 7V/3A; 9V/3A; 12V/3A; 15V/3A; 20V/3A)

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        3 W x 2
        MultiView
        • PIP/PBP mode
        • 2 x devices
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Multi-view
        • User
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        180  mm
        Pivot
        90 degree
        Swivel
        -170/+170  degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        34.6 W (typ.)
        On mode
        39.73 W (EnergyStar test method)
        Standby mode
        < 0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        Zero watts with Zero switch
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (max height)
        742 x 657 x 270  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        742 x 438 x 63  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        970 x 526 x 224  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        9.36  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        6.40  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        13.26  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF (demonstrated)
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • EPEAT*
        • TCO Certified Edge
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Post-consumer recycled plastic
        65%
        Specific Substances
        • PVC/BFR free housing
        • Mercury free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • EPA
        • cETLus
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003
        • CE Mark
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • SEMKO
        • CU-EAC
        • UKRAINIAN

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

          • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
          • For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
          • Activities such as screen sharing and online streaming over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware and network bandwidth will determine the overall audio and video quality.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • Brightness (typical): 400 cd/m²
          • BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
          • NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE 1976
          • If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter the OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or a higher version that can support the LAN speed up to 1G.
          • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

