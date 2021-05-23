Built-in USB-C docking station

This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Keep it simple by connecting all your peripherals, like your keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook to this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data while powering up and recharging your notebook at the same time.