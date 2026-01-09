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BrillianceLCD monitor with USB-C docking

328P6VUBREB/89

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Simplify your connections

This Philips Brilliance monitor with USB-C docking reduces cable clutter. View vivid, crisp 4K UHD images, securely connect to intranet, re-charge your notebook. All at the same time with a single USB-C cable.

See all benefits

with USB-C docking monitor

Simplify your connections

  • P Line

  • 32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Built in USB-C docking station

Built in USB-C docking station

This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook and this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.

Power and re-charge compatible notebook from the monitor

This monitor features a built in USB-C connector which meets USB Power Delivery standard. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can now power up and or re-charge your compatible* Notebook directly from the Monitor using a single USB-C cable.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors never before seen on display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

09/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Type C Docking Station Built in + Bright Screen

I wanted to upgrade my old dell and I also wanted to buy a quality docking station. I got all in one. Positives +ve USB-C One-Cable Docking: This is the standout feature. A single USB-C cable handles three things at once: it sends video from your laptop to the monitor, charges your laptop (up to 60W), and connects all your peripherals (mouse, keyboard, internet) to your computer. High Dynamic Range (DisplayHDR 600): Unlike standard monitors, this screen is exceptionally bright (600 nits peak). It provides deeper blacks and more vibrant highlights, making it excellent for media consumption and creative work. +1 Ultra Wide-Color Technology: It supports a massive color gamut (138% sRGB and 94% Adobe RGB), which means colors look more "true-to-life" and saturated compared to standard office monitors. Built-in Gigabit Ethernet: The monitor has a physical RJ-45 port on the back, allowing you to plug your internet router directly into the screen. SmartErgoBase: The stand is highly adjustable, allowing for height, tilt, swivel, and even 90° rotation (portrait mode) to help reduce neck strain. Negatives Wifi - No 5G or latest WiFi compatibilities to enhance my laptop experience. 1G - Ethernet cable not provided Speakers sounds is very basic

Pros

Tyle C + Docking Station + Two way communication with laptop + 4K + Bright Screen

Cons

Poor speaker + No Wifi + no 1Gb Cable included

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

Date of Use 2025-12-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

Date of Use 2025-12-08

29/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good monitor

Monitor has very good technical data, displays colors in 10-bit color depth and supports HDR. Some bright spots in corners...

Pros

10 bit color, HDR, contrast

Cons

bright spots in corners

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

Date of Use 2020-04-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

Date of Use 2020-04-29

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Disclaimers

  1. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  2. For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.

  3. Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. Brightness (typical): 400 cd/m2

  6. BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  7. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  8. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  9. Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976

  10. If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.

  11. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  12. The monitor may look different from feature images.