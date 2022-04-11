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    Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C

    346B1C/89

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    The Philips B line 34" curved UltraWide display gives wrap-around view of your work. All-in-one USB-C and ergonomic stand design make for optimal working conditions. Eye comfort features with TUV certified to reduce eye fatigue.

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    Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C

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    • B Line
    • 34" (86.36 cm)
    • 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
    CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

    CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

    These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.

    MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

    MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

    With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

    Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources

    Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources

    With MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, you can control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up. A convenient button allows you to quickly switch between sources. Handy with set-ups that require dual PC computing power or sharing one large monitor to show two different PCs.

    Built in USB-C docking station

    Built in USB-C docking station

    This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook and this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

    TUV Eye Comfort certified to reduce eye fatigue

    TUV Eye Comfort certified to reduce eye fatigue

    Philips display meet TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort standard to prevent eye strain caused by prolonged computer use. With TUV Eye Comfort certification, Philips displays ensure flicker-free, low blue mode, no disturbing reflections, wide viewing angle and less reduction of image quality from different angles and ergonomic stand designs for ideal viewing experience. Keep your eyes healthy and boost work productivity.

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

    PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

    PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

    PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.

    LightSensor for the perfect brightness with minimal power

    LightSensor for the perfect brightness with minimal power

    LightSensor uses a smart sensor to adjust the picture brightness depending on the room light conditions for the perfect picture with minimal power usage.

    VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

    VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

    Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

    Tilt, swivel and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position

    Tilt, swivel and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position

    The Compact Ergo Base is a people-friendly Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and height-adjusts so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      34 inch / 86.36 cm
      Aspect ratio
      21:9
      LCD panel type
      VA LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.23175 x 0.23175 mm
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Color gamut (typical)
      NTSC 100%*, sRGB 119%*, Adobe RGB 90%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      3,000:1
      SmartContrast
      80,000,000 :1
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Maximum resolution
      3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz*
      Effective viewing area
      797.2 (H) x 333.7 (V) - at a 1500 R curvature*
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 160 kHz (H) / 48 - 100 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Delta E
      < 2 (sRGB)
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      110 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 2H, Haze 25%
      SmartUniformity
      93 ~ 105%
      EasyRead
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 90 W)
      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      Audio (In/Out)
      Headphone out
      RJ45
      Ethernet LAN up to 1G*, Wake On Lan
      USB:
      USB-C x 1, USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
      HDCP
      HDCP 1.4 (DP / USB-C), HDCP 2.2 (HDMI)

    • USB

      Power delivery
      USB PD version 3.0
      Super speed
      Data and Video transfer
      DP
      Built-in Display Port Alt mode
      USB-C max. power delivery
      Up to 90W (5V/3A; 7V/3A; 9V/3A; 10V/3A;12V/3A; 15V/3A; 20V/4.5A)
      USB-C
      Reversible plug connector

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      5 W x 2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Input
      • User
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • French
      • Finnish
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Portuguese
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      Control software
      SmartControl
      MultiView
      • PIP/PBP mode
      • 2x devices

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      180  mm
      Swivel
      -180/180  degree
      Tilt
      -5/30  degree

    • Power

      ECO mode
      34 W (typ.)
      Power supply
      • Built-in
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      Zero watts with Zero switch
      On mode
      28.36 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
      Standby mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      904 x 525 x 282  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      807 x 367 x 110  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      807 x 601 x 250  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      15.32  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      11.49  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      7.79  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40  °C
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60  °C
      MTBF (demonstrated)
      70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • PowerSensor
      • LightSensor
      • EnergyStar 8.0
      • TCO Certified
      • RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • Mercury free
      • PVC / BFR free housing

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • cETLus
      • FCC Class B
      • ICES-003
      • CE Mark
      • TUV/GS
      • TUV Ergo
      • CU-EAC
      • UKRAINIAN
      • TUV Eye Comfort certified

    • Cabinet

      Finish
      Texture
      Foot
      Black
      Front bezel
      Black
      Rear cover
      Black

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    • Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
    • The maximum resolution works for either USB-C, DP or HDMI input.
    • The USB hub default setting of USB C input for this monitor is "USB 3.2". The resolution supported by USB 3.2 is 3440 x 1440 @ 60 Hz. When user switches to USB 2.0, the resolution supported will be 3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
    • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
    • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
    • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
    • Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
    • For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
    • If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
    • Cannot support USB-C vs HDMI for PIP/PBP at the same time
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
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