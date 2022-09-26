Simplify your connections with USB-C
The Philips E line UltraWide display offers expansive panoramic visuals. The WQHD display and ergonomic stand guarantee the optimal viewing conditions. Features like all-in-one USB-C, built-in USB Hub and MultiView help boost up productivity. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simplify your connections with USB-C
The Philips E line UltraWide display offers expansive panoramic visuals. The WQHD display and ergonomic stand guarantee the optimal viewing conditions. Features like all-in-one USB-C, built-in USB Hub and MultiView help boost up productivity. See all benefits
Simplify your connections with USB-C
The Philips E line UltraWide display offers expansive panoramic visuals. The WQHD display and ergonomic stand guarantee the optimal viewing conditions. Features like all-in-one USB-C, built-in USB Hub and MultiView help boost up productivity. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simplify your connections with USB-C
The Philips E line UltraWide display offers expansive panoramic visuals. The WQHD display and ergonomic stand guarantee the optimal viewing conditions. Features like all-in-one USB-C, built-in USB Hub and MultiView help boost up productivity. See all benefits
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super speed, while powering up and recharging your compatible device at the same time.
The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count and 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays deliver Crystal Clear images.
MPRT (motion picture response time) is a more intuitive way to describe response time, which directly refers to the duration between seeing blurry noise and clean, crisp images. The Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. The best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
The new Philips gaming display has quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts the display with the fastest response time and high colour, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real-time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode that enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customised settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display, you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multitasking.
A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.
Cable management is an intimate design that maintains a tidy workspace by organising the cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Power Delivery
Convenience
Stand
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Operating conditions
Sustainability
Compliance and standards
Cabinet
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.