Play with lengths! Click the trimming comb onto the trimming head and trim your hair to precisely 3 mm in length.
For a groomed, even look, the bikini trimming head trims hair down to 0.5 mm
Beautifully bare in some bikini areas? After using the trimming head, use the mini shaving head for a beautifully bare shave.
Rounded hair-removal cutting teeth work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line – no nicks or cuts.
No need for charging cords! BikiniGenie is battery powered. AA batteries included.
Attractive pouch so you can store everything in one place.
Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.
The clever ergonomic handle makes it possible to trim, shave and style your bikini line with ease.
Features
Guarantee