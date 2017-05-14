BT1214/15
Durable consistent performance
This trimmer is designed to be charged with USB cable, it fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 60 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self sharpening, giving you a hassle-free trim as on day 1.See all benefits
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The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 60 minutes of cordless use.
This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ80).
The green light on the adaptor lets you know when your device is charging.
Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.
The travel lock on the on/off button prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.
Detach the head and use the brush included to sweep away loose hairs for an easy dry cleaning. No oiling required.
A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
You can choose from 1mm stubble comb or any of the 3mm, 5mm or 7mm beard combs, to get the beard length you want. Alternatively, you can remove the comb and get the zero trim look of 0.5mm.
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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