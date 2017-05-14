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    Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard trimmer

    BT1214/15

    Durable consistent performance

    This trimmer is designed to be charged with USB cable, it fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 60 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self sharpening, giving you a hassle-free trim as on day 1.

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    Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard trimmer

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    Durable consistent performance

    Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

    • Stainless steel blades
    • 60 min cordless use/8h charge
    • USB charging
    • 4 stubble and beard combs
    Get a perfect but protective trim

    Get a perfect but protective trim

    The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

    Up to 60 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

    Up to 60 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

    Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 60 minutes of cordless use.

    USB charging for convenient use

    USB charging for convenient use

    This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ80).

    Know when it's time to charge

    Know when it's time to charge

    The green light on the adaptor lets you know when your device is charging.

    Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

    Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

    Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

    Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

    Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

    The travel lock on the on/off button prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.

    Detacheable head for easy cleaning

    Detacheable head for easy cleaning

    Detach the head and use the brush included to sweep away loose hairs for an easy dry cleaning. No oiling required.

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Choose beard lenghts of 1-3-5-7mm or the zero trim look

    You can choose from 1mm stubble comb or any of the 3mm, 5mm or 7mm beard combs, to get the beard length you want. Alternatively, you can remove the comb and get the zero trim look of 0.5mm.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Comb
      • 1 stubble comb (1mm)
      • 3 beard combs (3, 5, 7 mm)

    • Power

      Charging
      • USB charging
      • 8 hours full charge
      Battery type
      NiMH
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Adaptor
      Not included

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic Easy Grip

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      No oil needed
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Cutter width
      32  mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 1mm
      Non-scratching teeth
      For more comfort

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Dry cleaning with brush
      Display
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charging indicator
      Operation
      Cordless use
      Travel lock
      Yes

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