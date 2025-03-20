Search terms

    Hairclipper series 5000 Washable hair clipper

    HC5630/15

    Fast, even, and precise haircut.

    The Hair Clipper 5000 by Philips gives you a fast, even, and precise haircut. The device's 28 length settings, Trim-and-Flow technology, and double-blade system lets you quickly achieve a sharp and even finish.

    Hairclipper series 5000 Washable hair clipper

    Fast, even, and precise haircut.

    Extra precision for a versatile haircut.

    • Trim-n-Flow
    • 28 length settings (0.5-28mm)
    • 90 min cordless use/1h charge
    • 100% washable
    • Up to 5-year guarantee
    Turbo Mode Boosts Extra Power and Ensures an Even Haircut

    Turbo Mode Boosts Extra Power and Ensures an Even Haircut

    Achieve even results for all hair densities. Activate Turbo Boost to increase the motor speed, making it easy to cut through thicker or denser hair.

    28 length settings with Precision dial

    28 length settings with Precision dial

    Perfect for any haircut length, the Philips clipper includes 2 adjustable combs and an additional 2mm beard comb. Achieve precise cuts from 3mm to 28mm in 1mm increments. Use the 2mm stubble comb for a short haircut or to style your beard, or remove the comb for an ultra-close 0.5mm trim.

    Remain as sharp as day one without oiling

    Remain as sharp as day one without oiling

    The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.

    Up to 90 minutes of cordless use

    Up to 90 minutes of cordless use

    Don’t get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers – one hour charge provides up to 90 minutes of powerful clipping time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.

    100% washable for easy, hassle-free cleaning

    100% washable for easy, hassle-free cleaning

    Keep your clipper clean effortlessly by rinsing it under the tap for quick and easy maintenance.

    Ergonomic Design with a Comfortable Grip

    Ergonomic Design with a Comfortable Grip

    Philips clippers feature a textured grip for easy handling, ensuring you can cut your hair with control and comfort.

    Maintenance-Free Blades: No Oiling Needed, Ever

    Maintenance-Free Blades: No Oiling Needed, Ever

    Experience clipping power that's easy to maintain— Philips' blades never need oiling.

    Up to 5-Year Global Warranty for Purchase Protection

    Up to 5-Year Global Warranty for Purchase Protection

    A grooming product built to last: the warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

    Hair Clipper built to last with no oil required

    Hair Clipper built to last with no oil required

    All of our Hair clipping products* are built to last. They come with a standard global 2 year warranty, including the option to extend up to 5 years** and they never need to be oiled.

    Extra Beard Comb with Click-On Stubble Attachment

    Extra Beard Comb with Click-On Stubble Attachment

    It's all about the finishing touches. Trim your stubble or quickly touch up your hair with the additional 2mm beard comb included.

    Easy, organised storage

    Easy, organised storage

    Keep your clipper, combs and accessories in check with the convenient storage pouch.

    Maximum precision with Philips DualCut system

    Maximum precision with Philips DualCut system

    Enjoy your desired look with precision. Philips DualCut technology features a double blade system designed to maintain day-one sharpness, consistently delivering equally sharp results every time.

    Trim-and-Flow Tech for a Hassle-Free Perfect Haircut

    Trim-and-Flow Tech for a Hassle-Free Perfect Haircut

    Effortlessly achieve your perfect haircut. Our innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck or tangled, ensuring a smooth cutting experience from start to finish.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power system

      Battery type
      Li-ion

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Comb
      • 1 beard comb
      • 2 hair combs (long and short)
      Storage
      Soft pouch

    • Service

      Up to 5-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Cutter width
      41  mm
      Number of length settings
      28
      Range of length settings
      From 0.5 to 28  mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 1  mm

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      100% washable
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

    • The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
    • Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000, and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada, and China.
