    3000 Series Sandwich Maker

    HD2330/90

    More than just triangular sandwiches

    Enjoy all your favorites from crusty paninis to filled sandwiches with Philips 3000 Series Sandwich Maker. Nonstick grill plates heat powerfully for mouthwatering sandwiches and easy cleanup.

    3000 Series Sandwich Maker

    More than just triangular sandwiches

    Nonstick grill plates for any shape and filling

    • Sandwich Maker
    Nonstick plates for easy cleanup

    Nonstick plates for easy cleanup

    No more sticking and scrubbing. Wipe clean with ease thanks to the long-lasting nonstick coating on your panini grill plates.

    Compact vertical storage saves space in your kitchen

    Compact vertical storage saves space in your kitchen

    The sandwich toaster stands vertically for convenient storage on your countertop or in the cupboard.

    Indicator lights display when you're ready to toast

    Indicator lights display when you're ready to toast

    Lights clearly indicate when your panini maker is warming up and when it's ready to use.

    Built-in cord storage for a tidy countertop

    Built-in cord storage for a tidy countertop

    Wrap the cord for orderly storage without cluttering your kitchen.

    On/off switch for safety and control

    On/off switch for safety and control

    No need to unplug your sandwich press to turn it on and off.

    Easy Lock system snaps shut for a tight seal

    Easy Lock system snaps shut for a tight seal

    Press sandwiches to perfection every time with a toastie maker that easily snaps open and closed.

    750 W of power toasts to perfection

    750 W of power toasts to perfection

    Rapid heating toasts everything to crisp, golden perfection in this powerful 750 W panini press sandwich maker.

    Versatile grill plates for sandwiches, paninis, and more

    Versatile grill plates for sandwiches, paninis, and more

    Make all your favorite toasted sandwiches with any kind of bread on versatile ridged grill plates.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Black

    • General Specifications

      HD2330
      fixed plate-Panini plate
      Power & temp indicator
      White（power light）/ White (ready light)
      Non-stick plates
      Yes
      Cable Rewind
      Yes
      Handle with lock
      Yes
      Switch
      On/Off
      Easy Cleaning
      Yes
      Vertical Storage
      Yes

    • Materials

      Main Body
      PF
      Sandwich/Panini/Waffle plate
      Aluminum alloy + PTFE coating
      Decorative Panel
      PA6
      Handle Clip
      PC
      Lens
      PC
      Heating Element
      HD2330-mounted on Panini plate

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      750  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

