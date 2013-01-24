One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it
Get your perfect espresso from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders, and easily select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot frothed milk is exactly how you want it thanks to the classic milk frother See all benefits
Ceramic material ensures long-lasting performance and silent operation without deterioration. This means your coffee will always be ground like the first time, delivering the best of your beans for more than 20,000 cups.
Enjoy your favourite drinks for your special moments. Whether you crave an espresso, an americano or a latte, your Super-Automatic machine delivers a perfect result with no hassle and in no time!
The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevent the coffee splashing or cooling down while being poured into your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature, while the machine is kept clean.
The Classic Milk Frother, which baristas also call Pannarello, dispenses steam to help you easily prepare soft milk foam for your cappuccino. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialities the traditional way!
Enjoy more room and go longer without refilling thanks to the high-capacity bean, water and waste containers in a super-compact design. This smart, Super-Automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience and top-notch performance thanks to large-capacity water, bean and waste containers.
The intuitive display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The icons will guide you through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.
Sometimes it's nice to have the option of a full-bodied, delicious coffee, without the caffeine kick. Thanks to the Powder Option you can make decaffeinated coffee whenever you please.
Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee. The quick-heat boiler ensures a hot coffee or cappuccino for you and your family from the first cup, in no time. The secret is in its light aluminium and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.
The brewing group is the heart of every Super-Automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The fully removable brewing group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap
Store the length of any coffee beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.
This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, delivering a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine's life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.
This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customise your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalise and memorise length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!
Customisation
General specifications
Other features
Technical specifications
Variety