Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

3100 series

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8831/01
Overall Rating / 5
  • One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it
    -{discount-value}

    3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8831/01
    Overall Rating / 5

    One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it

    Get your perfect espresso from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders, and easily select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot frothed milk is exactly how you want it thanks to the classic milk frother See all benefits

    3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine

    One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it

    Get your perfect espresso from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders, and easily select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot frothed milk is exactly how you want it thanks to the classic milk frother See all benefits

    One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it

    Get your perfect espresso from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders, and easily select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot frothed milk is exactly how you want it thanks to the classic milk frother See all benefits

    3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine

    One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it

    Get your perfect espresso from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders, and easily select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot frothed milk is exactly how you want it thanks to the classic milk frother See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Super-automatic espresso machines

      One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it

      With our intuitive display

      • 3 Beverages
      • Classic Milk Frother
      • Black
      Guaranteed consistent performance for 20,000 cups

      Guaranteed consistent performance for 20,000 cups

      Ceramic material ensures long-lasting performance and silent operation without deterioration. This means your coffee will always be ground like the first time, delivering the best of your beans for more than 20,000 cups.

      Enjoy 3 beverages at your fingertips

      Enjoy 3 beverages at your fingertips

      Enjoy your favourite drinks for your special moments. Whether you crave an espresso, an americano or a latte, your Super-Automatic machine delivers a perfect result with no hassle and in no time!

      Adjust your coffee spout to fit any cup

      Adjust your coffee spout to fit any cup

      The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevent the coffee splashing or cooling down while being poured into your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature, while the machine is kept clean.

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      The Classic Milk Frother, which baristas also call Pannarello, dispenses steam to help you easily prepare soft milk foam for your cappuccino. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialities the traditional way!

      Designed to maximise capacity in minimum space

      Designed to maximise capacity in minimum space

      Enjoy more room and go longer without refilling thanks to the high-capacity bean, water and waste containers in a super-compact design. This smart, Super-Automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience and top-notch performance thanks to large-capacity water, bean and waste containers.

      Easily operate your machine via the intuitive display

      Easily operate your machine via the intuitive display

      The intuitive display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The icons will guide you through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.

      Decaffeinated with equal zest with the Powder Option

      Decaffeinated with equal zest with the Powder Option

      Sometimes it's nice to have the option of a full-bodied, delicious coffee, without the caffeine kick. Thanks to the Powder Option you can make decaffeinated coffee whenever you please.

      Hot coffee from the first cup with the quick-heat boiler

      Hot coffee from the first cup with the quick-heat boiler

      Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee. The quick-heat boiler ensures a hot coffee or cappuccino for you and your family from the first cup, in no time. The secret is in its light aluminium and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

      Visible hygiene thanks to a fully removable brewing group

      Visible hygiene thanks to a fully removable brewing group

      The brewing group is the heart of every Super-Automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The fully removable brewing group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap

      Adjust and store your personal user profile

      Adjust and store your personal user profile

      Store the length of any coffee beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse and guided descaling

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse and guided descaling

      This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, delivering a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine's life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

      Adjust the length, 5 aroma strengths and 5 grinder settings

      Adjust the length, 5 aroma strengths and 5 grinder settings

      This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customise your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalise and memorise length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

      Technical Specifications

      • Customisation

        Aroma Strength Settings
        5
        Coffee Length
        Adjustable
        Grinder Settings
        5
        Pre-Brew Aroma control
        No
        User Profiles
        1
        Temperature settings
        3

      • General specifications

        Milk Solution
        Classic Milk Frother
        User Interface
        Basic Display

      • Other features

        Auto-Rinse and Guided descaling
        Yes
        Main Switch ON / OFF button
        Yes
        Quick-Heat Boiler
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity waste container
        15  servings
        Capacity water tank
        1.8  l
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Max. cup height
        152  mm
        Voltage
        230  V
        Colour & Finish
        Black
        Cord length
        >100  cm
        Filter compatibility
        Brita Intenza
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Access from the top
        Weight of product
        7.2  kg
        Product dimensions
        215 x 330 x 429  mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        250  g

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Espresso Lungo
        • Hot water
        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.