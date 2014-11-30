Search terms

EN
AR
  • Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
  • Play Pause

    4000 Series Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8847/01

    Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee

    In the mood for your morning coffee, or up for a strong espresso? The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to swap from espresso to the taste of filter coffee for those who like filter coffee, both from fresh beans, at the flip of a lever.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    4000 Series Super-automatic espresso machine

    Similar products

    See all Super-automatic espresso machines

    Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee

    Always from fresh beans

    • 6 Beverages
    • Integrated milk carafe
    • Black
    The taste of Filtercoffee from fresh beans with CoffeeSwitch

    The taste of Filtercoffee from fresh beans with CoffeeSwitch

    Finally the taste of filter coffee from a full automatic espresso machine! Enjoy your morning coffee or your strong espresso by simply pulling the lever. The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to choose the perfect type of coffee for any moment or mood, from freshly ground beans.

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

    Enjoy 6 beverages at your fingertips, including cappuccino

    Enjoy 6 beverages at your fingertips, including cappuccino

    Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

    Adjust your coffee spout to fit any cup

    Adjust your coffee spout to fit any cup

    The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.

    Adjust the volume, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

    Adjust the volume, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

    This Fully-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

    Designed to maximize capacities in a compact footprint

    Designed to maximize capacities in a compact footprint

    Enjoy more room and go longer without refill thanks to the high-capacity bean, water, and waste containers in a super-compact design. This smart, super-automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience and top notch performance thanks to a large capacity water tank, bean and waste container.

    One-touch Cappuccino with the integrated milk carafe

    One-touch Cappuccino with the integrated milk carafe

    Enjoy super creamy cappuccino at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.

    Easily operate your machine via the intuitive display

    Easily operate your machine via the intuitive display

    The intuitive display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The icons will guide you through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.

    Smooth milk foam from the carafe frother

    Smooth milk foam from the carafe frother

    Every coffee you prepare will be topped with a silky, milk layer that beckons the taste buds. The milk carafe froths the milk twice, then pours a splash free creamy layer into your cup at just the right temperature. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge and it is incredibly hygienic.

    Decaffeinated with equal zest with the Powder Option

    Decaffeinated with equal zest with the Powder Option

    Sometimes it’s nice to have the option of a full-bodied, delicious coffee, without the caffeine kick. Thanks to the Powder Option you can make decaffeinated coffee whenever you please.

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

    Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

    Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

    This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

    Technical Specifications

    • Customization

      Aroma Strength Settings
      5
      Grinder Settings
      5
      Coffee and Milk Length
      Adjustable
      Pre Brew Aroma control
      No
      User Profiles
      1
      Temperature settings
      3

    • Variety

      Beverages
      • Espresso
      • Espresso Lungo
      • Hot water
      • Milk froth
      • Cappuccino
      • Coffee
      Coffee Powder Option
      Yes
      Double Cup
      Yes
      Milk Double Cup
      No
      Coffee Switch
      Yes

    • Other features

      Removable brew group
      Yes
      Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
      Yes
      Main Switch ON / OFF button
      Yes
      Quick Heat Boiler
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      230  V
      Cord length
      >100  cm
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity milk carafe
      0.5  l
      Capacity waste container
      15  servings
      Capacity water tank
      1.8  l
      Coffee bean capacity
      250  g
      Weight of product
      7.2  kg
      Waste container
      Frontal access
      Water tank
      Access from the top
      Max. cup height
      152  mm
      Filter compatibility
      Brita Intenza
      Color & Finishing
      Black
      Product dimensions
      215 x 330 x 429  mm

    • General specifications

      Milk Solution
      Integrated Milk Carafe
      User Interface
      Basic Display

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.