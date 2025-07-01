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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
3000 Series Airfryer L
Discontinued
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HD9243/90
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All (13)
How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
There is a plastic smell coming from my Philips Airfryer
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
The on/off button light of my Philips Airfryer does not turn off
My Philips Airfryer shows dashes or an error code
My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
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