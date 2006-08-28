Create the curls you desire
Tight, loose, sculpted or bouncy. Give your hair style exactly the type of curls and waves you want with the SalonCurl Ceramic. A 20mm barrel and professional ceramic coating sets this professional curling iron apart from the rest See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you want to create beautiful curls, you need to use a curling iron with a medium sized diameter. 20 mm is the perfect size for creating fashionable wide curls and waves.
Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
This attachement can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
The curler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.
Ready for use indicator: the dot turns white when ready for use
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion
