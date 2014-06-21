2 year warranty
Discontinued
3.8
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Lilw1
21/06/2014
United Kingdom
Please put a video
Its nice but I cant use it well please put a video on net About how to use. Thanks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler
Marta
21/06/2014
United Kingdom
Please put a video
Its nice but I cant use it well please put a video on net About how to use. Thanks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler
sara740
27/07/2012
United Kingdom
good
stylish useful product.i like it. suitable for gift.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler