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  • More creative styles, constant care More creative styles, constant care More creative styles, constant care

    Multi-Styler

    HP4698/10

    More creative styles, constant care

    Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 10 in 1 has ten versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Multi-Styler

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    Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

    Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

    Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

    13 piece heatstyler set for unlimited versatility in styling

    13 piece heatstyler set for unlimited versatility in styling

    Every hairstyle you can imagine is possible with the versatile styling tools. Be creative!

    Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

    Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

    This attachement can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.

    Cool tip for easier and safer use

    Cool tip for easier and safer use

    The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

    Automatic shut-off after 60 min

    Automatic shut-off after 60 min

    Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

    On/off indication light

    On/off indication light

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Slide-on spiral for beautiful ringlets

    Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!

    Small curling tong for tight curls and ringlets

    If you want to create tight curls or ringlets, you need to use a curling iron with a small diameter.

    Large curling tong for big curls

    If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachement with a large sized diameter.

    Spiral curling tong for loose waves

    The defined spirals on the curling tong give you loose waves in an easy way.

    Included: hairclips for easy styling

    Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hairs easily.

    Heat resistant pouch

    This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hair type

      End result
      Multi-styles
      Current hair style
      • Straight
      • Wavy
      • Curly
      Hair thickness
      Thin
      Hair length
      • Long
      • Medium
      For fragile hair
      Yes

    • Serviceability

      Replacement
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1,8  m
      Voltage
      100-240  V
      Color/finishing
      various
      Power
      25  W
      Material housing
      various

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