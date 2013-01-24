Home
    More creative styles, constant care

    Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 10 in 1 has ten versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.

      More creative styles, constant care

      SalonSuper Stylist

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

      Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

      This attachment can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      On/off indication light

      On/off indication light

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      13 piece heatstyler set for unlimited versatility in styling

      Every hairstyle you can imagine is possible with the versatile styling tools. Be creative!

      Slide-on spiral for beautiful ringlets

      Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!

      Small curling tong for tight curls and ringlets

      If you want to create tight curls or ringlets, you need to use a curling iron with a small diameter.

      Large curling tong for big curls

      If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachment with a large sized diameter.

      Spiral curling tong for loose waves

      The defined spirals on the curling tong give you loose waves easily.

      Included: hairclips for easy styling

      Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hair easily.

      Heat resistant pouch

      This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        100–240  V
        Power
        25  W
        Material housing
        various
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Colour/finishing
        various

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Hair type

        Current hair style
        • Straight
        • Wavy
        • Curly
        End result
        Multi-styles
        For fragile hair
        Yes
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        Hair thickness
        Thin

