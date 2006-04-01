Home
  Bikini Perfect
    Precision trimmer

    HP6364/00
    Bikini Perfect

    With just one product you have the flexibility to get the result of your choice! Neatly trim, smoothly shave, evenly shape and contour the bikini area. It even gives you the option of removing hairs from the root for long-lasting smoothness!

    Precision trimmer

    Bikini Perfect

    Bikini Perfect

    Precision trimmer

    Bikini Perfect

      Bikini Perfect

      Feel confident and fresh

      Protective guard for neatly cutting hair

      Cut hair as close as you wish. Slides up and down 4 positions for that perfect length.

      Precision trimmer for even shaping and contouring

      For even shaping and contouring the bikini area.

      Mini hypoallergenic shaving head for easy and quick shaving

      For easy and quick shaving.

      Mini epilation head

      Gently removes hair by the root for long-lasting, smooth results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Colour(s)
        Champagne with plum accents
        Cutting unit
        Stainless steel 21 mm width
        Adjustable guard
        4 hair length settings; Hair length: 2-9.5 mm
        Mini shaving head
        Hypoallergenic foil with one pre-trimmer
        Mini epilation head
        Number of discs: 9

      • Technical specifications

        Motor
        Mabuchi FF180 SH3827 DV
        Power source
        Rechargeable
        Battery
        Sanyo KR-3UV 600 mAh AA NiCd (1.2 V)
        Charging time
        12 hours
        Operating time
        At least 30 min
        Plug-in adapter
        • Cord length: 1 m
        • Sec: 2.3 V/100 mA

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        240 x 180 x 83 (HxWxD)  mm
        F-box weight
        0.435
        A-box dimensions
        475 x 250 x 19 (HxWxD)  mm
        A-box weight
        2.81  g
        Number of F-boxes per A-box
        6

      • Logistic data

        Pallet quantity (EU)
        456  pcs
        Pallet quantity (GB)
        600  pcs
        Pallet size (EU)
        204 x 120 x 80  cm
        Pallet size (GB)
        204 x 120 x 100  cm

