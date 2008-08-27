Search terms

    Satinelle Epilator

    HP6409/02

    Satinelle Soft

    This new compact Satinelle Soft has a pivoting massage system, which relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

    Satinelle Epilator

    Satinelle Soft

    Gentle epilator with pivoting massage

    Pivoting massage system

    Pivoting massage system

    The pivoting massage system relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

    Extra shaving head

    Extra shaving head

    Unique Philips epilating system

    The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.

    Travel pouch included

    This hairdryer comes with a travel pouch for use when travelling. The stylish pouch is designed to contain the hairdryer and accessories and help protect it from damage.

    Washable epilation head

    For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      A-box dimensions
      390 x 184 x 258  mm
      A-box weight
      2550  g
      No. of pieces per A-box
      4  pcs
      Packaging design
      Fancy-box with window insert and hanging option

    • Technical specifications

      Number of catching points
      20
      Power consumption
      3  W
      Power source
      AC (Mains)
      Number of discs
      21
      Motor
      DC-Motor 14V
      Pulling actions/second speed 1
      600
      Voltage
      Yes
      Pulling actions/second speed 2
      733
      RPM speed 1
      1800 min
      RPM speed 2
      2200 min
