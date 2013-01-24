Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Bikini Trimmer and Epilator

HP6530/30
Overall Rating / 5
  • Because it's always showtime Because it's always showtime Because it's always showtime
    -{discount-value}

    Bikini Trimmer and Epilator

    HP6530/30
    Overall Rating / 5

    Because it's always showtime

    Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin with this new epilator with opti-start cap for more efficient epilation. Style your bikini area with the bikini trimmer and give it a personal touch with the stencils. For a beautiful, confident you!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Bikini Trimmer and Epilator

    Because it's always showtime

    Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin with this new epilator with opti-start cap for more efficient epilation. Style your bikini area with the bikini trimmer and give it a personal touch with the stencils. For a beautiful, confident you!

    Because it's always showtime

    Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin with this new epilator with opti-start cap for more efficient epilation. Style your bikini area with the bikini trimmer and give it a personal touch with the stencils. For a beautiful, confident you!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Bikini Trimmer and Epilator

    Because it's always showtime

    Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin with this new epilator with opti-start cap for more efficient epilation. Style your bikini area with the bikini trimmer and give it a personal touch with the stencils. For a beautiful, confident you!

    Similar products

    See all Epilators

      Because it's always showtime

      Epilate, trim and style your body

      Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

      Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

      For maximum skin contact at all times while relaxing your skin before epilating, this combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for constant effective hair removal

      For use in or out of the shower.

      For use in or out of the shower.

      Wet and dry use: for use in and out of the shower, simply rinses clean.

      Washable epilation head

      Washable epilation head

      Rechargeable for up to 60 minutes of cordless grooming

      Rechargeable for up to 60 minutes of cordless grooming

      Trimming comb with five length settings

      Trimming comb with five length settings

      Style your bikini line! Five free stencils

      Style your bikini line! Five free stencils

      Luxurious pouch included

      Luxurious pouch included

      Choose the right speed according to your needs

      Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        120-240  V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.