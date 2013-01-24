Home
    Curler

HP8602/00

Create your curls with care

Vivid, bouncy curls and ringlets for a fun-looking and youthful style are now easy to achieve thanks to the new CurlCeramic curling iron with protective ceramic coating

    Vivid, bouncy curls and ringlets for a fun-looking and youthful style are now easy to achieve thanks to the new CurlCeramic curling iron with protective ceramic coating See all benefits

      Curling iron with ceramic coating

      • 16 mm barrel
      • 180°C temperature
      • Ceramic coating
      16-mm barrel for vivid, bouncy curls

      With a barrel diameter of 16 mm, you can create bouncy curls and ringlets that are full of life, giving you a fun-looking and youthful style.

      Protective ceramic coating

      Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

      190°C top temperature for perfect styling results

      Top temperature of 190ºC guarantees optimal results, while minimising hair damage.

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

      1.8 m power cord

      LED light tells you when the curler is ready to use

      The LED light stops blinking when the curler has heated up and is ready to use.

      Safety stand for easy use

      The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Maximum temperature
        190  °C
        Temperature range
        one setting
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Colour/finishing
        black-white
        Heater type
        PTC
        Heating time
        60s
        Voltage
        worldwide
        Barrel diameter
        16  mm

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        yes
        Ready for use indicator
        yes
        Cool tip
        yes
        Swivel cord
        yes
        Hanging loop
        yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Tight curls and ringlets
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

