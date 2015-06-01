2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8602/00
Create your curls with care
Vivid, bouncy curls and ringlets for a joyful and young hair style. It is now easy to achieve due to the new CurlCeramic curling iron with a protective ceramic coating
16 mm barrel
190 C temperature
Ceramic coating
With the barrel diameter of 16 mm barrel you can create bouncy, full of life curls and ringlets for joyful and young look
Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
Top temperature of 190ºC guarantees optimal results, while minimizing hair damage.
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