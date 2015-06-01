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  • Easy hairstyling for all hair length Easy hairstyling for all hair length Easy hairstyling for all hair length

    Essential Air Styler

    HP8661/03

    Easy hairstyling for all hair length

    Dry & style at once - the Philips Air Styler Essential allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing care to your hair. The 3 attachments are suitable for both long and short hair, so you can enjoy easy styling.

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    Essential Air Styler

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    Easy hairstyling for all hair length

    • 3 attachments
    • ThermoProtect temperature
    800W styling power for salon-like results

    800W styling power for salon-like results

    The Air Styler with 800W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve salon-like results every day.

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

    Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

    The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

    38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

    The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

    22 mm ThermoBrush for easy curling

    The ThermoBrush has a small diameter of 22 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for easy curling.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Use the narrow concentrator for the focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.

    Cool air setting for gentle drying

    The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      22 mm ThermoBrush
      For easy curling
      38mm Thermobrush
      For smooth styles and waves
      Nozzle
      For a focused airflow

    • Power

      Voltage
      220-240V
      Wattage
      800W

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Number of heat settings
      3

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      ThermoProtect
      Yes

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