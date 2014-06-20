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  • Multiple hairstyles with ionic care Multiple hairstyles with ionic care Multiple hairstyles with ionic care

    Essential Air Styler

    HP8663/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Multiple hairstyles with ionic care

    Dry & style at once - the Philips Air Styler Essential allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing extra shine with Ionic care. The 4 attachments are suitable for both long and short hair, so you can enjoy easy styling.

    See all benefits

    Essential Air Styler

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    Multiple hairstyles with ionic care

    • 4 attachments
    • Ionic care
    • ThermoProtect temperature
    800W styling power for beautiful results

    800W styling power for beautiful results

    The Air Styler with 800W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve beautiful results every day.

    More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    Paddle Straightening Brush for naturally straight looks

    Paddle Straightening Brush for naturally straight looks

    With the innovative Paddle Straightening Brush, attached to the handle, you can create beautiful naturally straight looking hair, without damage.

    Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

    Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

    The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

    38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

    The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

    30 mm retractable bristle brush for defined waves

    The 30 mm brush with retractable bristles is designed for the easy styling. Turn the tip of the brush and slide it out for defined waves.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Use the narrow concentrator for the focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.

    Cool air setting for gentle drying

    The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Retractable bristle brush
      For tangle free waves & curls
      38mm Thermobrush
      For smooth styles and waves
      Nozzle
      For a focused airflow
      Paddle straightening brush
      For naturally straight looks

    • Power

      Voltage
      220-240V
      Wattage
      800W

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Number of heat settings
      3

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      ThermoProtect
      Yes
      Ion technology
      Yes

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