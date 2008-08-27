Search terms

shaving heads

HQ55
    shaving heads

    HQ55
    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • Lift & Cut
      • 1 head
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

      15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        1
        Fits product types
        • HS766
        • HQ483
        • HQ33
        • HQ422
        • HQ4807
        • HQ6618
        • HQ4401
        • HQ4407
        • 4604X
        • HQ4421
        • HQ6675
        • HQ6616
        • HQ5823
        • HQ5817
        • HQ5413
        • HQ4885
        • HQ380
        • HQ322
        • HQ32
        • 6424LC
        • 5625X
        • 5426LC
        • 4817XL
        • 6423LC
        • HQ6855
        • HQ46
        • HQ4800
        • HQ443
        • HQ6415
        • HQ6645
        • HQ4866
        • HQ4847
        • HQ4825
        • HQ36
        • HQ320
        • HQ262
        • HQ20
        • 6618X
        • 6617X
        • 6614X
        • 4865XL
        • 4853XL
        • 4816XL
        • 4413LC
        • HQ6863
        • HQ6844
        • HQ6842
        • HS190
        • HQ132
        • HQ806
        • HQ30
        • HS920
        • HQ4856
        • HQ4846
        • HQ4830
        • HQ4826
        • HQ4819
        • HQ485
        • HQ484
        • HQ6676
        • HQ282
        • HQ6970
        • 201DB
        • HQ6615
        • HQ805
        • HQ4610
        • HQ6423
        • HQ6868
        • HQ6856
        • HQ5820
        • HQ5601
        • HQ5430
        • HQ4865
        • HQ4822
        • HQ382
        • HQ200
        • 4885XL
        • 4852XL
        • 4845XL
        • HQ489
        • HQ6445
        • HQ6857
        • HQ6646
        • HQ6610
        • HQ853
        • HQ40
        • HQ6900
        • HS970
        • HQ804
        • HS775
        • HQ4806
        • HQ4445
        • HQ220
        • 6863XL
        • HQ6614
        • HQ5812
        • HQ803
        • HQ6854
        • HQ402
        • HQ4845
        • HQ242
        • 6940LC
        • HQ386
        • HQ6640\HQ6605
        • HQ5813
        • HQ4626
        • HQ3860
        • HQ5426
        • HQ362
        • 6853XL
        • HQ284
        • HQ406
        • 6856XL
        • HQ6843
        • HQ4607
        • HQ4608
        • HQ384
        • HQ4870
        • HQ6695
        • HQ41
        • HQ6849
        • HQ6853
        • 6613X
        • HQ4890
        • 4414LC
        • HQ6874
        • HQ360
        • HQ468
        • HQ340
        • HQ6617
        • HQ6405
        • HQ4821
        • HQ4630
        • HQ222
        • HQ202
        • 5812XL
        • 4608X
        • 4606X
        • HQ481
        • 6843XL
        • HQ6859
        • HQ852
        • HQ460
        • HQ42
        • HQ6950
        • HQ6940
        • HS890
        • HQ4810
        • HQ5401
        • HQ6424
        • HQ4851
        • HQ4805
        • HQ4601
        • HQ4441
        • HQ4425
        • HQ420
        • HQ342
        • HQ300
        • 6616X
        • 4825XL
        • HQ444
        • HQ441
        • HQ6879
        • HQ6613
        • HQ802
        • HQ801
        • HQ6941
        • HQ6990
        • HS990
        • HS930
        • HQ4850
        • HQ486
        • HQ6696
        • HQ6831
        • HS 190
        • HQ4411
        • HQ4405
        • HQ482
        • HQ5421
        • HQ5625
        • HQ4625
        • HQ4609
        • HQ341
        • HQ304
        • HQ302
        • HQ240
        • HQ10
        • 6844XL
        • 6615X
        • 4807XL
        • 4605X
        • 4603X
        • 4602X
        • 4417LC
        • HQ404
        • HQ130
        • HQ6920

