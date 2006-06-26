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  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave

    shaving heads

    HQ6/11

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years.

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    shaving heads

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    See all Shaver replacement blades

    Keep a close shave

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    • Lift & Cut
    • 1 head
    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Shaving heads per packaging
      1
      Fits product types
      • HQ6425
      • HQ6426
      • HQ6466
      • HQ6465
      • HQ6832
      • HQ6847
      • HQ6850
      • HQ6851
      • HQ6852
      • HQ6870
      • HQ6871
      • HQ6890
      • HQ6894
      • HQ7415
      • HQ7815
      • HQ7830
      • HQ7850
      • HQ7870
      • 6828XL
      • 6887XL
      • 7610X
      • 7616X
      • 7866XL
      • 7886XL
      • HQ662
      • HQ663
      • HQ664
      • HQ686
      • HQ665
      • HQ6825
      • HQ6826
      • HQ6827
      • HQ6828
      • HQ6830
      • HQ6848
      • HQ6865
      • HQ6867
      • HQ6885
      • HQ6888
      • HQ6889
      • HQ6893
      • HQ7405
      • HQ7615
      • HQ7616
      • HQ7617
      • HQ7814
      • HQ7816
      • HQ7817
      • HQ7820
      • HQ7821
      • HQ7825
      • HQ7829
      • HQ7845
      • HQ7864
      • HQ7865
      • HQ7868
      • HQ7885
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