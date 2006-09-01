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  • Comfortably close Comfortably close Comfortably close

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    HQ7240/16

    Comfortably close

    This newly designed Philips Norelco shaver HQ7240 keeps it simple - close and convenient. It's close: Advanced technology guarantees a close shave. It's convenient: Simply rinses clean under the tap. And it's designed for increased comfort.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

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    Comfortably close

    Shaves even the shortest hairs

    Superior Lift & Cut system

    Superior Lift & Cut system

    Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Reflex Action system

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

    Spring released pop-up trimmer

    Spring released pop-up trimmer

    Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    Individually floating heads

    Individually floating heads

    Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

    Washable shaver

    The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Run time
      30  minute(s)

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads
      Shaving system
      • Precision Cutting System
      • Super Lift & Cut technology
      Styling
      Precision trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Washable
      Charging
      Corded/cordless
      Display
      • Battery full indicator
      • Charge indicator
      Charging
      8 hours
      Shaving time
      10 days

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