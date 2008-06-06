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    7000 Series Electric shaver

    HQ7340

    Comfortably close

    This Philips electric shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    7000 Series Electric shaver

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    See all Series shavers

    Comfortably close

    Shaves even the shortest hairs

    • Precision cutting system
    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    Reflex Action system

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

    Comfort shaving heads

    Comfort shaving heads

    The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Spring released pop-up trimmer

    Spring released pop-up trimmer

    Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

    Washable shaver

    Washable shaver

    The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Run time
      30  minute(s)

    • Design

      Finishing
      Lacquer

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every yr with HQ8

    • Shaving Performance

      SkinComfort
      Comfort shaving heads
      Shaving system
      • Precision Cutting System
      • Super Lift & Cut technology
      Contour following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Washable
      Charging
      Corded/cordless
      Display
      • Battery full indicator
      • Charge indicator
      Charging
      8 hours
      Shaving time
      10 days

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Protection cap
    • Cleaning brush
    Badge-D2C

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