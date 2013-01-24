As close as a blade with less irritation
Innovative 100% waterproof shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN for a shave as close as a blade, with less irritation*. *When using the HQ170 lotion.
Innovative 100% waterproof shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN for a shave as close as a blade, with less irritation*. *When using the HQ170 lotion.
NIVEA FOR MEN lotion/gel moisturises during shaving to prepare your skin for a closer cut and protect against irritation. Vitamin-enriched and alcohol-free for healthy, energised skin. Easy-to-Insert Cartridge System.
The unique glide rings keep the gel/lotion in contact with the skin longer for smoother gliding and less skin irritation.
You can shave in and out of the shower: Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave
Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
