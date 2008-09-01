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  • Fast. Close. Efficient. Fast. Close. Efficient. Fast. Close. Efficient.

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    HQ8270/17

    Fast. Close. Efficient.

    The Speed-XL shaving heads with three tracks of this Philips electric shaver offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

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    Fast. Close. Efficient.

    • With battery level indicator
    SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

    SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

    Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

    FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

    FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

    Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Reflex Action system

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

    Jet Clean system

    Jet Clean system

    Use the Jet Clean system to clean and lubricate the blades automatically. It also recharges the battery after every use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Soft pouch
      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap
      Stand
      Charging stand

    • Power

      Run time
      50  minute(s)

    • Design

      Finishing
      • Lacquer
      • Mirror coated display

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      • SmartTouch Contour-following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads
      Shaving system
      • Precision Cutting System
      • Super Lift & Cut technology
      Styling
      Precision trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Washable
      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • Corded/cordless
      Display
      Travel lock
      Charging
      1 hour
      Shaving time
      17 days

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Charging stand
    • User manual
    • Power cord
    • Protection cap
    • Travel pouch
    • Cleaning brush
    Badge-D2C

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