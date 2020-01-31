Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day
Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
Enjoy effortless healthy homemade meals every day
Intuitive
Easy
Powerful
Anti-Splash blade guard
The special wave shapes in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend
Ergonomic design
The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers
ProMix Advanced blending technology
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending
Single button release system
Easily attach and detach accessories for various functions with one press of a button.
650W Powerful Motor
With strong 650W powerful motor ensure poweful blending for your daily homemade meals