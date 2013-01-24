Home
    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Unique OneBlade technology

      The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200 x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      Trim it down

      Trim your beard to a precision stubble length with one of the 2 included stubble combs. 1 mm for a 5 o'clock shadw, and 2 mm for stubble.

      Edge it up

      Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

      Shave it off

      OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

      Contour following

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to effectively and comfortably trim and shave all areas of your face.

      Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably trim and shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

      2 click-on stubble combs (1 and 2 mm) for even stubble

      Attach one of the click-on combs to get the even stubble length you want.

      Durable OneBlade

      The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

      Wet and dry

      OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can also shave with or without foam - whichever you prefer.

      Long lasting battery

      Rechargeable battery delivers 30 minutes of constant performance after an 8-hour charge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming and shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • Dual protection system
        Trimming system
        Contour-following technology

      • Accessories

        Comb
        2 stubble combs (1 and 2 mm)
        Maintenance
        Storage cap

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Rechargeable
        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Rotational on/off switch
        Yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Lime green, charcoal grey
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip

      • Power

        Run time
        30 minutes
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        2  W

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        On the handle
        Replacement head
        • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
        • Replace every 4 months*

            • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
