QP2520/20
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.See all benefits
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Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade face razor comes with 3 stubble combs. 1mm for a 5 o’clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm or long stubble.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.
The OneBlade shaver doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade, ensuring your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.
Philips OneBlade razor follows your facial contours allowing you to effectively and comfortably trim and shave all areas of your face.
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably trim and shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
Get your preferred stubble length using one of the 3 included stubble combs at 1, 3 or 5mm.
Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green useage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.
Use this waterproof razor at the sink or take it with you into the shower. The OneBlade wet and dry razor is easy to clean and can be used with or without foam.
A single charge takes 8 hours, and delivers 45 minutes of constant performance.
Trimming & shaving performance
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Ease of use
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