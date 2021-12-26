2 year warranty
Discontinued
R20G2B/40
Ideal for low-drain device batteries
Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.
D
Zinc Chloride
2 units
The high-quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used in low-energy-consuming devices.
Every battery loses energy when not in use. We guarantee that the battery will retain at least 80% of its initial energy until the expiry date.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed to be free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.