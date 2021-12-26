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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Battery

R20G2B/40

Ideal for low-drain device batteries

Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.

See all benefits

Ideal for low-drain device batteries

  • D

  • Zinc Chloride

  • 2 units

High-quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures a long life

The high-quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used in low-energy-consuming devices.

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 3 years

Every battery loses energy when not in use. We guarantee that the battery will retain at least 80% of its initial energy until the expiry date.

Philips ZnC batteries contain 0% harmful heavy metals

These Philips batteries are guaranteed to be free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.

Technical Specifications

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