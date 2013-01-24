Close shave, even on sensitive skin
The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close, sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance—co-developed with dermatologists—it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because everyone's skin is different. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Close shave, even on sensitive skin
The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close, sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance—co-developed with dermatologists—it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because everyone's skin is different. See all benefits
Close shave, even on sensitive skin
The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close, sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance—co-developed with dermatologists—it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because everyone's skin is different. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Close shave, even on sensitive skin
The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close, sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance—co-developed with dermatologists—it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because everyone's skin is different. See all benefits
Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.
Get a close shave even on sensitive skin with hardened high-precision blades. The blade edges are engineered to cut hair precisely, minimising tugging, pulling or repetitive passes, even on 3 day stubble.
Shave off even dense beard areas efficiently. The shaver senses your beard density and automatically adjusts the power as needed.
Get adaptive advice to tackle your specific skin issues, whether redness, razor burn or ingrown hairs. The plan is co-developed with dermatologists and gives advice on your shaving routine and technique via the connected GroomTribe app. Shave by shave, the app tracks your progress and adjusts the advice for the best skin results.
Gently follow the contours of your face and neck with shaver heads that flex easily along every curve. Less pressure is needed to shave closely, so the stress on your skin is minimised.
Shave with the recommended speed setting customised to your skin or choose your own via the connected GroomTribe app. Options include normal, sensitive and extra-sensitive.
Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.
Change your look with the SmartClick beard styler attachment. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from perfect stubble look to a short, neatly trimmed beard. Or use the styler to pre-trim before shaving. Rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.
Shave cordlessly for 50 minutes after one full battery charge.
Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery.
In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
Shaving Performance
Software
Ease of use
Power
Service
Accessories