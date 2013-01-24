Home
Shaver series 7000

Wet and dry electric shaver

S7960/17
1 Awards
  Close shave, even on sensitive skin
    Close shave, even on sensitive skin

    The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close, sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance—co-developed with dermatologists—it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because everyone's skin is different. See all benefits

      Close shave, even on sensitive skin

      Our No. 1 for sensitive skin

      • SkinGlide Rings
      • GentlePrecision Blades
      • BeardAdapt Sensor
      • Personal Shave Plan
      SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

      SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

      Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.

      GentlePrecision Blades cut close even on sensitive skin

      GentlePrecision Blades cut close even on sensitive skin

      Get a close shave even on sensitive skin with hardened high-precision blades. The blade edges are engineered to cut hair precisely, minimising tugging, pulling or repetitive passes, even on 3 day stubble.

      BeardAdapt Sensor for an efficient shave even in dense areas

      BeardAdapt Sensor for an efficient shave even in dense areas

      Shave off even dense beard areas efficiently. The shaver senses your beard density and automatically adjusts the power as needed.

      Personal Shave Plan tackles your specific skin issues

      Personal Shave Plan tackles your specific skin issues

      Get adaptive advice to tackle your specific skin issues, whether redness, razor burn or ingrown hairs. The plan is co-developed with dermatologists and gives advice on your shaving routine and technique via the connected GroomTribe app. Shave by shave, the app tracks your progress and adjusts the advice for the best skin results.

      Multi-direction flex heads follow curves with least pressure

      Multi-direction flex heads follow curves with least pressure

      Gently follow the contours of your face and neck with shaver heads that flex easily along every curve. Less pressure is needed to shave closely, so the stress on your skin is minimised.

      Sensitive Shave Settings customised to your skin

      Sensitive Shave Settings customised to your skin

      Shave with the recommended speed setting customised to your skin or choose your own via the connected GroomTribe app. Options include normal, sensitive and extra-sensitive.

      Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

      Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

      Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

      SmartClick beard styler with 5 length settings

      SmartClick beard styler with 5 length settings

      Change your look with the SmartClick beard styler attachment. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from perfect stubble look to a short, neatly trimmed beard. Or use the styler to pre-trim before shaving. Rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

      50 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      50 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      Shave cordlessly for 50 minutes after one full battery charge.

      1 hour charging time

      1 hour charging time

      Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery.

      5 minute quick charge gives enough power for 1 full shave

      In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        SkinComfort
        • SkinGlide Rings
        • Personal Shave Plan
        • Sensitive Shave Settings
        Shaving system
        GentlePrecision Blades
        Contour following
        Multi-direction ContourDetect

      • Software

        App
        GroomTribe
        Smartphone compatibility
        Compatible with a wide range of iPhone and Android™ devices. More info at philips.co.uk/s7000-support.
        Bluetooth®
        Version 4.1 with 10 m range

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Unplug for use Indicator
        • 1 level battery indicator
        Wet and Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Cordless use only

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W
        Stand-by power
        0.15  W

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head SH70
        Replace every 2 years

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Beard styler
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

