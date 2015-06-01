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  • The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
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    Lumea IPL hair removal system

    SC1996/60

    The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

    Philips Lumea IPL works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body and face. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

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    Lumea IPL hair removal system

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    See all IPL

    The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

    for smooth skin at home

    • For use on body and face
    • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
    • Lifetime <gt/>100.000 light pulses
    • Extra long cord
    Enjoy smooth skin every day

    Enjoy smooth skin every day

    Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. This results in the hair shedding naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.

    Effortlessly effective

    Effortlessly effective

    Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting with smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.

    Five adjustable light energy settings

    Five adjustable light energy settings

    Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

    Body attachment: fast treatment (15 min. for 2 lower legs)

    Body attachment: fast treatment (15 min. for 2 lower legs)

    Big body attachment enables fast treatment on large areas like legs.

    Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

    Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

    Main application mode enables sliding motion for more convenient and continuous application.

    No replacement parts, no hidden costs

    No replacement parts, no hidden costs

    Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work straight out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

    Adjustable to your skin type

    Adjustable to your skin type

    Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Philips Lumea is also NOT suitable for dark skin.

    Precision attachment for extra safety on face

    Use with confidence to remove hair on all body areas. The big body attachment (4cm²) enables fast treatment on large areas like legs. The precision attachment with additional light filter provides extra protection for the use on upper lip, chin and cheeks.

    Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

    Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.

    Integrated skin tone sensor for extra safety

    For extra safety the integrated Skin Tone Sensor measures the treated skin complexion at the beginning of each session and occasionally during the session. If it detects a skin tone that is too dark for Lumea Essential it will automatically stop emitting pulses.

    Technical Specifications

    • Application areas

      Body areas
      • Arms
      • Legs
      • Belly
      • Bikini
      • Armpits
      Face areas
      • Chin
      • Sideburns
      • Upper lip

    • Safety and adjustable settings

      Integrated UV filter
      Protects skin from UV light
      5 light energy settings
      Adjustable to your skin type
      Integrated safety system
      Prevent unintentional flashing
      Skin Tone sensor
      Detects your skin tone

    • Application mode

      Corded / cordless use
      Corded

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      High performance lamp
      Delivers <gt/> 100,000 flashes

    • Attachments

      Precision attachment (2cm2)
      For use below the eyes
      Body attachment (4cm2)
      For use below the neckline

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years global warranty

    • Items included

      Instructions for use
      • Quick Start Guide
      • User manual
      Storage
      Pouch
      Adapter
      24V / 1500mA

    • Application time

      Lower leg
      8 min
      Slide and Flash
      For convenient application
      Armpit
      1 min
      Bikini line
      1 min
      Face areas
      1 min

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