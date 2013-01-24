Home
    -{discount-value}

    A handy collection including 4 Natural bottles (2 x 4 oz and 2 x 9 oz), a bottle and teat brush, and a white translucent soother 0-6 months. The new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural, for easily combining breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      • Natural
      Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

      Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

      The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise using the Natural bottles with Natural feeding teats only.

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

      The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

      Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

      Orthodontic soother

      Orthodontic soother

      The orthodontic, collapsible teat of the translucent pacifier respects the natural development of a baby's palate, teeth and gums. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odour-free.

      Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

      Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

      Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, teats and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      These bottles are BPA free*

      These bottles are BPA free*

      The new Philips Avent Natural bottles are made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA-free*
        • Polypropylene
        Teat
        • BPA-free*
        • Silicone

      • What is included

        Baby bottle
        4  pcs
        Bottle and teat brush
        1  pcs
        Translucent pacifier
        1  pcs

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA-free*

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to hold
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      • Functions

        Latch on
        • Easily combine breast and bottle
        • Natural latch on
        Teat
        • Extra-soft and flexible teat
        • Unique comfort petals
        Anti-colic valve
        Advanced anti-colic system

      • Features

        Can be sterilised
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

