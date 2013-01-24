Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

DECT Baby Monitor

SCD560/01
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
  • The most reliable connection to your baby The most reliable connection to your baby The most reliable connection to your baby
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

    SCD560/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    The most reliable connection to your baby

    Our new DECT SCD560/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance. Providing the most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, temperature control, a soothing night light and lullabies for you and your baby. See all benefits

    Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

    The most reliable connection to your baby

    Our new DECT SCD560/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance. Providing the most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, temperature control, a soothing night light and lullabies for you and your baby. See all benefits

    The most reliable connection to your baby

    Our new DECT SCD560/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance. Providing the most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, temperature control, a soothing night light and lullabies for you and your baby. See all benefits

    Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

    The most reliable connection to your baby

    Our new DECT SCD560/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance. Providing the most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, temperature control, a soothing night light and lullabies for you and your baby. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-monitors

      The most reliable connection to your baby

      Added support for you and your baby

      • 100% private connection
      • Night light and lullabies
      • Talkback function
      DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting products like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

      Perfect clear sound thanks to DECT Technology

      Perfect clear sound thanks to DECT Technology

      Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby all the time.

      Energy-saving Smart ECO mode

      Energy-saving Smart ECO mode

      The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimises your transmission power and increases your battery lifetime. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection (not available in US and Canada).

      Sound-level lights indicate if the baby makes a noise

      Sound-level lights indicate if the baby makes a noise

      Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room, even when the Parent Unit is muted.

      Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

      Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

      The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you to make sure that you are always connected to your baby.

      Monitor the temperature in your baby's room

      Monitor the temperature in your baby's room

      The temperature sensor with customised alert allows you to monitor the climate in your baby's room. Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature can make your baby restless. A customised temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if the climate in your baby's room changes.

      Range up to 330 metres*

      Range up to 330 metres*

      Indoor range up to 50 metres*. Outdoor range up to 330 metres*.

      Rechargeable parent unit

      Rechargeable parent unit

      The rechargeable parent unit enables you to move in and around the home.

      Superior operating time up to 18 hours

      Superior operating time up to 18 hours

      The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless streaming for up to 18 hours before re-charging is required.

      Comforting night light and lullabies to calm your little one

      Comforting night light and lullabies to calm your little one

      There's nothing like a gentle lullaby and a warm tranquil glow of a night light to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house, you can select one of five relaxing tunes and switch on the night light, helping your baby to drift effortlessly to sleep in no time. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada).

      Stay connected with talk back

      Stay connected with talk back

      Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature, you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Operating time on battery hour
        18 hours
        Power Supply
        • 120 V (US)
        • 220–240 V
        Charging time
        10  hrs

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        DECT
        Automatic channel selection
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Sensitivity control
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range °C
        10 - 40 °C
        Storage temperature range
        10-40  °C

      • Logistic data

        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        220 x 156 x 94  mm

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • Pregnancy
        • 0–6 months

      • Features

        DECT Technology
        Yes
        Energy-saving Smart ECO mode
        • ECO mode
        • Yes
        Linked and in range indication
        Yes
        Comforting night light
        Yes
        Talkback function
        Yes
        Soothing lullabies
        Yes
        LCD Screen
        Yes
        Sound activation lights
        3 LED lights
        Temperature sensor
        Yes
        Indoor range up to
        50 m
        Outdoor range up to
        330 metres

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.