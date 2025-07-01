2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCD560/01
Discontinued
Is my Philips Avent Baby monitor secured from eavesdropping?
Will my Philips Avent Baby monitor work during a power outage?
Is the Philips Avent Baby monitor safe for my baby?
Can I charge batteries with my Philips Avent Baby monitor?
Can I use two sets of Philips Avent DECT or Video Baby Monitors?
What is Eco Max mode of my Philips Avent baby monitor
How to mute my Philips Avent Baby monitor
How do I turn on the nightlight of my Philips Avent Baby monitor
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair