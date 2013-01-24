Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Avent Royal Gift Set

SCD683
Overall Rating / 5
  • Good feed, good sleep Good feed, good sleep Good feed, good sleep
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Royal Gift Set

    SCD683
    Overall Rating / 5

    Good feed, good sleep

    The royal collection SCD683/31 by Philips Avent including 1 Classic 9-oz feeding bottle and two white classic soothers 6-18m. See all benefits

    Avent Royal Gift Set

    Good feed, good sleep

    The royal collection SCD683/31 by Philips Avent including 1 Classic 9-oz feeding bottle and two white classic soothers 6-18m. See all benefits

    Good feed, good sleep

    The royal collection SCD683/31 by Philips Avent including 1 Classic 9-oz feeding bottle and two white classic soothers 6-18m. See all benefits

    Avent Royal Gift Set

    Good feed, good sleep

    The royal collection SCD683/31 by Philips Avent including 1 Classic 9-oz feeding bottle and two white classic soothers 6-18m. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-bottle-sets

      Good feed, good sleep

      LIMITED EDITION

      • Classic
      0% BPA Product

      0% BPA Product

      This product contains 0% BPA

      Clinically proven anti-colic system

      Clinically proven anti-colic system

      As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.*

      Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the teat

      Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the teat

      Unique valve on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**

      Five different teat flow rates are available

      Five different teat flow rates are available

      Five different teat flow rates are available.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        BPA-free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Silicone Soother
        2  pcs

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA free

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Wide neck
        • Ergonomic shape

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold

      • Development stages

        Stages
        6 months +

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        Two piece anti-colic system
        Latch on
        • Easy latch on
        • Promotes teat acceptance
        Teat
        Flexes to feeding rhythm

      • Features

        Can be sterilised
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.