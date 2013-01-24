Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Hard spouts

SCF147/82
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Hard spout Hard spout Hard spout
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Hard spouts

    SCF147/82
    Overall Rating / 5

    Hard spout

    Philips Avent Hard Spouts are designed for toddlers who have started teething to be more resistant and durable. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Hard spouts

    Hard spout

    Philips Avent Hard Spouts are designed for toddlers who have started teething to be more resistant and durable. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Hard spout

    Philips Avent Hard Spouts are designed for toddlers who have started teething to be more resistant and durable. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Hard spouts

    Hard spout

    Philips Avent Hard Spouts are designed for toddlers who have started teething to be more resistant and durable. With easy-sip and easy-to-clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all toddler-feeding

      Hard spout

      Non-spill, easy-sip spout

      • 12 m+
      • Green
      • 2 pack

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Hard spout

      More resistant and durable

      Patented non-spill valve

      Easy to sip, easy to clean

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Hard spout
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        12 months +

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.