Philips Avent

Twin Expression Kit

SCF162/00
Avent
Avent
  Inspired by nature
    Philips Avent Twin Expression Kit

    SCF162/00
    Inspired by nature

    Personal pump parts for use with the Philips Avent Twin electronic breast pump.

    Philips Avent Twin Expression Kit

    Inspired by nature

    Inspired by nature

    Philips Avent Twin Expression Kit

    Inspired by nature

      Inspired by nature

      Express more. Store easily

      More milk, naturally

      More milk, naturally

      Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

      More milk in less time

      More milk in less time

      Simultaneous pumping at both breasts is proven to be more efficient THAN A HOSPITAL GRADE PUMP. Philips Avent Twin Electric Breast Pump is a perfect time saver.

      Ultra comfortable and effective

      Ultra comfortable and effective

      Five soft petal massagers gently flex in and out, working in tandem with the reliable vacuum. This is intended to help stimulate a fast, natural milk flow.

      Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

      The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Storage Cup (240 ml/8 oz)
        5  pcs
        Milk storage cup lid
        5  pcs
        Personal pump parts
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0–6 months

