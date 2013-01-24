Home
Avent
  • Right size, maximum comfort Right size, maximum comfort Right size, maximum comfort
    This soft massage cushion has a wider funnel, specially designed for mums with larger nipples. It can be used with Philips Avent Comfort breast pump range. See below images to help you decide if you need the larger breast pump cushion.

    Breast pump with wider funnel

    • Fits all comfort breast pump
    Wider funnel for comfortable fit

    Wider funnel for comfortable fit

    You can find out whether you need a large breast pump cushion by checking whether your nipple fits comfortably in the cushion funnel. If your nipple touches or rubs against the walls of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion to ensure a more comfortable expressing experience.

    Right fit: The nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel

    Right fit: The nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel

    If the nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel, you are using the correct size massage cushion.

    Choose large size: Nipple touches the walls of the funnel

    Choose large size: Nipple touches the walls of the funnel

    If your nipple touches or rubs against the wall of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion with wider funnel to ensure a more comfortable pumping experience.

    Fits all Natural range breast pumps

    The large-size soft massage cushion is compatible with all Philips Avent Comfort breast pumps in the Natural range.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        BPA-free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Large size cushion
        1  pcs

      • Cushion

        Material
        • Silicone
        • BPA-free*

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with Natural range
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Cushion
        • Easy to clean
        • Dishwasher proof

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • Pregnancy
        • 0–6 months

      • Functions

        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types:
        SCF330
        Fits product types:
        SCF332
        Fits product types:
        SCF334

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.