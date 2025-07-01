2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF184/63
Discontinued
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How can I help my baby stop using a Philips Avent pacifier
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How to check my Philips Avent Pacifier on safety
How long can I use a Philips Avent pacifier?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?
How to sterilize Philips Avent soothers
How to clean my Philips Avent pacifier?
Are Philips Avent pacifiers safe for healthy oral development?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair