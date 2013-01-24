Home
    The Philips Avent advanced orthodontic teat is designed to aid healthy oral development. All our soothers are made from silicone and are taste- and odour-free. Colours are subject to change. See all benefits

      Designed to help healthy oral development

      Developed with leading orthodontist Dr. Hagemann

      • 0–6m
      Shaped teat

      Shaped teat

      The teat is shaped to let baby's tongue remain in a natural position.

      Snap on hygienic cap

      Snap on hygienic cap

      To keep sterilised teats hygienic.

      Unique "wings"

      Unique "wings"

      Advanced orthodontic teat with unique wings that minimise the pressure on gums and developing teeth. The wings make the teat wider so that the pressure that is caused by baby's suckling is distributed more evenly, resulting in less pressure per tooth.

      User-friendly silicone teats

      User-friendly silicone teats

      The Philips Avent silicone teat is taste-free and odour-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean, and it doesn't get sticky. The teat is strong, long-lasting, and won't become misshapen or discoloured over time.

      Can be sterilised

      Can be sterilised

      Dishwasher Safe

      Dishwasher Safe

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Germany
        Yes

      • What is included

        Silicone soother
        1  pcs
        Snap on hygienic cap
        1  pcs

      • Features

        Can be sterilised
        Yes
        BPA-Free
        Yes
        Helps to comfort your baby
        Yes
        Hygienic cap
        Yes
        Minimises pressure on gums
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

            • Do not tie soother around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.
