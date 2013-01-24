Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Avent

Soothing Magic Cream

SCF511/25
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Helps heal rashes and moisturises Helps heal rashes and moisturises Helps heal rashes and moisturises
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Soothing Magic Cream

    SCF511/25
    Overall Rating / 5

    Helps heal rashes and moisturises

    The all-in-one solution to your baby's daily skincare needs. Apply to face and body to moisturise, remove dry patches, and help heal rashes. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Soothing Magic Cream

    Helps heal rashes and moisturises

    The all-in-one solution to your baby's daily skincare needs. Apply to face and body to moisturise, remove dry patches, and help heal rashes. See all benefits

    Helps heal rashes and moisturises

    The all-in-one solution to your baby's daily skincare needs. Apply to face and body to moisturise, remove dry patches, and help heal rashes. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Soothing Magic Cream

    Helps heal rashes and moisturises

    The all-in-one solution to your baby's daily skincare needs. Apply to face and body to moisturise, remove dry patches, and help heal rashes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all skincare
      • -{discount-value}

      Helps heal rashes and moisturises

      With allantoin and milk proteins

      • 125 ml

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

      A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

      pH balanced

      Clinically proven mild and gentle

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Product design may vary across countries.

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0–6 months
        • 6–12 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        • -{discount-value}

        Recently viewed products

          • -{discount-value}

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.